Entertainment

Grammy winner Michael Bublé to perform in San Antonio this September

Bublé will also perform in Houston, Austin and Dallas

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

(Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage) (Don Arnold, 2020 Don Arnold/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Grammy winner and multi-platinum entertainer Michael Bublé is making a tour stop in San Antonio this September.

Bublé will be at the AT&T Center on Sept. 17 as part of his “Higher” tour, which kicks off in August.

The U.S. portion of the tour includes 27 cities, including Houston, Austin and Dallas.

Presale tickets for San Antonio’s date of the “Higher” tour will go on sale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 5. Use the code “MB22.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on May 6.

All tickets can be purchased at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Bublé's last tour, which ended in 2021, had 61 sold-out shows in the U.S.

