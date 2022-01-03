The concerts to look forward to in San Antonio in 2022

Ludacris, Tim McGraw, Gladys Knight and Rammstein are all scheduled to perform in San Antonio in 2022.

With the new year comes new chances to catch that band or performer you’ve always wanted to see live.

The coronavirus pandemic caused several shows to be canceled or postponed in the past two years, but the lineups for event centers in San Antonio point to a loud 2022, from rock to country to pop music.

Also, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is back in full swing for 2022 with artists like Ludacris, Tim McGraw, Lady A and Brad Paisley on the bill — but the music doesn’t stop there.

Here’s a look at the concerts to look forward to in San Antonio this year.

January

Jan. 15: Thursday, Paper Tiger. Ticket information here

February

Feb. 2: Gary Clark Jr., H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 2: Tool, AT&T center. Ticket information here

Feb. 2: Circa Survive, Vibes Event Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 5, Best Coast, Paper Tiger. Ticket information here

Feb. 8: Disney Princess: The Concert, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 10: Toby Keith, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.

Feb. 11, 12: LeAnn Rimes, Gruene Hall. Ticket information here

Feb. 11: Midland, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 12: Riley Green, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 12: Little Texas, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 13: Wade Bowen, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 13: Tanya Tucker, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 14: Lady A, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 14: Il Divo, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 15: Brady Paisley, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 16: Sam Hunt, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 16: Aminé, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here

Feb. 17: Ludacris, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 18: Night Ranger, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 19: Tim McGraw (two shows), San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 19: Wale, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here

Feb. 20: Mickey Guyton, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 20: Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 20: Underoath, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here

Feb. 21: Little Big Town, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 21: Theory of a Deadman, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 22: 3 Doors Down, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb 23:Texas Storytellers: Kevin Fowler, Jack Ingram, Kolby Cooper, Cory Morrow and Mike Ryan, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 23: Gladys Knight, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 24: Brett Young, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 25: Styx, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 26: Jimmie Allen, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

Feb. 26: Ryan Bingham, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here

March

March 5: Static-X, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here

March 10: Glassjaw, Vibes Event Center. Ticket information here

March 17: Colbie Caillat, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Ticket information here

March 17: Cannibal Corpse, Vibes Event Center. Ticket information here

March 21, 22: Willie Nelson & Family, Majestic Theatre. Ticket information here

March 21: Judas Priest, Freeman Coliseum. Ticket information here

March 21, Kat Von D and Prayers, Paper Tiger. Ticket information here

March 22: Kenny G, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here

March 27: The Flaming Lips, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here

March 28: Ministry, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here

March 29: Jesse & Joy. Ticket information here

April

April 2: Eric Church, AT&T Center. Ticket information here

April 3: Amanda Miguel Y Diego Verdaguer, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here

April 5: Hillsong UNITED + Chris Tomlin, AT&T Center. Ticket information here

April 15, 16: Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Hailey Whitters, Whitewater Amphitheater. Ticket information here

April 19: Foreigner, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here

April 19: J Balvin, AT&T Center. Ticket information here

April 22: Morgan Wallen, AT&T Center. Ticket information here

May

May 3: Deftones, AT&T Center. Ticket information here

May 4: The Story So Far, Vibes Event Center. Ticket information here

May 6, 7: The Avett Brothers, Whitewater Amphitheater. Ticket information here

May 8: Alejandra Guzmán & Paulina Rubio, Majestic Theatre. Ticket information here

May 13: Lee Brice, John T. Floore Country Store. Ticket information here

May 21: New Kids on the Block, AT&T Center. Ticket information here

June

June 17: Eli Young Band, Whitewater Amphitheater. Ticket information here

June 18, 19: Blue Man Group, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here

June 24: Don McLean, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here

July

July 17: RuPaul, Majestic Theatre. Ticket information here

July 28: Johnny Mathis, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here

August

Aug. 21: Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Alamodome. Ticket information here

September

Sept. 17: Rammstein, Alamodome. Ticket information here

October