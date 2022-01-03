The concerts to look forward to in San Antonio in 2022

Read more stories wrapping 2021 here.
With the new year comes new chances to catch that band or performer you’ve always wanted to see live.
The coronavirus pandemic caused several shows to be canceled or postponed in the past two years, but the lineups for event centers in San Antonio point to a loud 2022, from rock to country to pop music.
Also, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is back in full swing for 2022 with artists like Ludacris, Tim McGraw, Lady A and Brad Paisley on the bill — but the music doesn’t stop there.
Here’s a look at the concerts to look forward to in San Antonio this year.
January
- Jan. 15: Thursday, Paper Tiger. Ticket information here.
February
- Feb. 2: Gary Clark Jr., H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 2: Tool, AT&T center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 2: Circa Survive, Vibes Event Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 5, Best Coast, Paper Tiger. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 8: Disney Princess: The Concert, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 10: Toby Keith, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 11, 12: LeAnn Rimes, Gruene Hall. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 11: Midland, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 12: Riley Green, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 12: Little Texas, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 13: Wade Bowen, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 13: Tanya Tucker, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 14: Lady A, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 14: Il Divo, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 15: Brady Paisley, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 16: Sam Hunt, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 16: Aminé, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 17: Ludacris, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 18: Night Ranger, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 19: Tim McGraw (two shows), San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 19: Wale, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 20: Mickey Guyton, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 20: Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 20: Underoath, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 21: Little Big Town, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 21: Theory of a Deadman, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 22: 3 Doors Down, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb 23:Texas Storytellers: Kevin Fowler, Jack Ingram, Kolby Cooper, Cory Morrow and Mike Ryan, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 23: Gladys Knight, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 24: Brett Young, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 25: Styx, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 26: Jimmie Allen, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- Feb. 26: Ryan Bingham, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
March
- March 5: Static-X, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here.
- March 10: Glassjaw, Vibes Event Center. Ticket information here.
- March 17: Colbie Caillat, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Ticket information here.
- March 17: Cannibal Corpse, Vibes Event Center. Ticket information here.
- March 21, 22: Willie Nelson & Family, Majestic Theatre. Ticket information here.
- March 21: Judas Priest, Freeman Coliseum. Ticket information here.
- March 21, Kat Von D and Prayers, Paper Tiger. Ticket information here.
- March 22: Kenny G, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here.
- March 27: The Flaming Lips, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here.
- March 28: Ministry, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here.
- March 29: Jesse & Joy. Ticket information here.
April
- April 2: Eric Church, AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- April 3: Amanda Miguel Y Diego Verdaguer, Aztec Theatre. Ticket information here.
- April 5: Hillsong UNITED + Chris Tomlin, AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- April 15, 16: Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Hailey Whitters, Whitewater Amphitheater. Ticket information here.
- April 19: Foreigner, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here.
- April 19: J Balvin, AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- April 22: Morgan Wallen, AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
May
- May 3: Deftones, AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
- May 4: The Story So Far, Vibes Event Center. Ticket information here.
- May 6, 7: The Avett Brothers, Whitewater Amphitheater. Ticket information here.
- May 8: Alejandra Guzmán & Paulina Rubio, Majestic Theatre. Ticket information here.
- May 13: Lee Brice, John T. Floore Country Store. Ticket information here.
- May 21: New Kids on the Block, AT&T Center. Ticket information here.
June
- June 17: Eli Young Band, Whitewater Amphitheater. Ticket information here.
- June 18, 19: Blue Man Group, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here.
- June 24: Don McLean, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here.
July
- July 17: RuPaul, Majestic Theatre. Ticket information here.
- July 28: Johnny Mathis, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Ticket information here.
August
- Aug. 21: Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Alamodome. Ticket information here.
September
- Sept. 17: Rammstein, Alamodome. Ticket information here.
October
- Oct. 29: Elton John, Alamodome. Ticket information here.