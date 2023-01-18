Rodeo Austin announces entertainment lineup for the 2023 season

Rodeo Austin has announced the entertainment lineup for the 2023 season.
Country music singer Aaron Watson will kick off the concerts on March 11, and Tracy Lawrence will close it out on March 25.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.
Here’s the full lineup includes:
- March 11: Aaron Watson
- March 12: Ramón Ayala
- March 13: Flo Rida
- March 14: Randy Rogers Band
- March 15: Carly Pearce
- March 16: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
- March 17: Russell Dickerson
- March 18: Shane Smith & The Saints
- March 19: La Zenda Norteña
- March 20: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- March 21: Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen
- March 22: TBA
- March 23: Flatland Cavalry
- March 24: Lainey Wilson
- March 25: Tracy Lawrence
All performances start at 7 p.m., and the gates to the fairgrounds open at 10 a.m.
Rodeo Austin will also include shopping, a carnival, a stock show and, of course, a rodeo. According to the Austin Business Journal, the 2022 event was the most-attended event in Austin, with 455,000 attendees over a two-week period.
Rodeo Austin is located at 9100 Decker Lake Road in Austin.
Read also: