79º

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Rodeo Austin announces entertainment lineup for the 2023 season

Lineup includes Aaron Watson, Ramón Ayala, Flo Rida, Randy Rogers

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Austin, Concerts, Entertainment
Aaron Watson performs in support of his American Soul release at Goldfield Trading Post on December 10, 2021, in Roseville, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder, 2021 Tim Mosenfelder)

Rodeo Austin has announced the entertainment lineup for the 2023 season.

Country music singer Aaron Watson will kick off the concerts on March 11, and Tracy Lawrence will close it out on March 25.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

Here’s the full lineup includes:

  • March 11: Aaron Watson
  • March 12: Ramón Ayala
  • March 13: Flo Rida
  • March 14: Randy Rogers Band
  • March 15: Carly Pearce
  • March 16: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
  • March 17: Russell Dickerson
  • March 18: Shane Smith & The Saints
  • March 19: La Zenda Norteña
  • March 20: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  • March 21: Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen
  • March 22: TBA
  • March 23: Flatland Cavalry
  • March 24: Lainey Wilson
  • March 25: Tracy Lawrence

All performances start at 7 p.m., and the gates to the fairgrounds open at 10 a.m.

Rodeo Austin will also include shopping, a carnival, a stock show and, of course, a rodeo. According to the Austin Business Journal, the 2022 event was the most-attended event in Austin, with 455,000 attendees over a two-week period.

Rodeo Austin is located at 9100 Decker Lake Road in Austin.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter