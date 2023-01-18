Rodeo Austin announces entertainment lineup for the 2023 season

Aaron Watson performs in support of his American Soul release at Goldfield Trading Post on December 10, 2021, in Roseville, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Rodeo Austin has announced the entertainment lineup for the 2023 season.

Country music singer Aaron Watson will kick off the concerts on March 11, and Tracy Lawrence will close it out on March 25.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

Here’s the full lineup includes:

March 11: Aaron Watson

March 12: Ramón Ayala

March 13: Flo Rida

March 14: Randy Rogers Band

March 15: Carly Pearce

March 16: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line

March 17: Russell Dickerson

March 18: Shane Smith & The Saints

March 19: La Zenda Norteña

March 20: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

March 21: Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen

March 22: TBA

March 23: Flatland Cavalry

March 24: Lainey Wilson

March 25: Tracy Lawrence

All performances start at 7 p.m., and the gates to the fairgrounds open at 10 a.m.

Rodeo Austin will also include shopping, a carnival, a stock show and, of course, a rodeo. According to the Austin Business Journal, the 2022 event was the most-attended event in Austin, with 455,000 attendees over a two-week period.

Rodeo Austin is located at 9100 Decker Lake Road in Austin.

Read also: