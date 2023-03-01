Kiss coming to Texas on farewell tour

FILE - KISS, foreground from left, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley and Eric Singer on drum, performs at the the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Aug. 29, 2019. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, planning to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK – Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour: The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

But first, they will play in the Lone Star State.

Kiss will play on Sunday, Oct. 29 at Moody Center in Austin to kick off the last leg of their 17-date North American tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10. Tickets for the venue presale go on sale from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. Use code DOMAIN for the presale.

The “End of the Road Tour” will hit California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, and Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a statement.

The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” "I Was Made for Lovin’ You" and “Detroit Rock City.”

Tickets will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com.