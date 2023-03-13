Cirque du Soleil Big Top show to return to San Antonio for first time since 2006

Cirque du Soleil is returning to San Antonio for the first time in 17 years and get ready to be dazzled.

SAN ANTONIO – Cirque du Soleil Big Top show is returning to San Antonio for the first time in 17 years and get ready to be dazzled.

The world-famous circus will bring its spectacular stage extravaganza BAZZAR to the Alamo City for the first time ever under the Big Top. San Antonio is only the second stop of the North American tour and the first in the Southwest, a news release said.

Inspired by a traditional Middle Eastern bazaar, Cirque du Soleil’s BAZZAR “is an eclectic lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle. Led by their maestro, they band together to invent a whimsical one-of-a-kind universe. In a place where the unexpected is expected, the colorful group imagines, builds and invents vibrant scenes in an artistic and acrobatic game,” the release said.

Cirque du Soleil is returning to San Antonio for the first time in 17 years Photos : Rene Paciullo, Vanessa Bumbeers and Gustavo Menasce Costumes : James Lavoie Cirque du Soleil 2022 (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Performances will run from Nov. 5 to Dec. 3 at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Tickets are available exclusively to Club Cirque members starting at 10 a.m. Monday, March 13. For a free member subscription, visit clubcirque.com.

The general public can purchase tickets beginning on March 20 at www.cirquedusoleil.com/bazzar.

