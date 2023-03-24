Poteet Strawberry Festival releases lineup, schedule for 2023 event

POTEET – A sweet entertainment schedule has been released for the Poteet Strawberry Festival.
South Texas favorites David Lee Garza y Los Musicales, Gary Hobbs, Conjunto Cats and Kevin Fowler are among the headliners for the festival, which will take place April 14-16.
Here’s the schedule that was released by the festival this week:
Friday, April 14:
- Conjunto Cats — 8:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Gary Hobbs — 10:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Giovannie & The Hired Guns — 10:30 p.m., Concert Stage
- Fourth artist TBA
Saturday, April 15
- David Lee Garza — 9:30 p.m., Concert Stage
- Kolby Cooper — 11:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Emilio Navaira Tribute — 11:30 p.m., Concert Stage
- Fourth artist TBA
Sunday, April 16
- Velvet — 2 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Kevin Fowler — 4 p.m., Concert Stage
- La Dezz — 4 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Ricky Naranjo Y Los Gamblers — 8:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Siggno — 8:30 p.m., Concert Stage
Tickets for the festival are on sale now; they are $10 per person for Friday, April 14, and $20 for Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16. The admission includes access to all concerts and stage performances.
Admission is free for children 12 years and younger, military members and veterans.
Festivalgoers can also take advantage of a flash sale happening from 6 a.m. on Friday, March 24 to 1:59 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.
During the sale, people can buy ride-all-day wristbands for $20 each, a 50% discount off the on-site price. For more information, visit strawberryfestival.com and click on the flash sale link.
Parking costs $10 per vehicle.
