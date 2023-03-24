Poteet Strawberry Festival releases lineup, schedule for 2023 event

POTEET – A sweet entertainment schedule has been released for the Poteet Strawberry Festival.

South Texas favorites David Lee Garza y Los Musicales, Gary Hobbs, Conjunto Cats and Kevin Fowler are among the headliners for the festival, which will take place April 14-16.

Here’s the schedule that was released by the festival this week:

Friday, April 14:

Conjunto Cats — 8:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Gary Hobbs — 10:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Giovannie & The Hired Guns — 10:30 p.m., Concert Stage

Fourth artist TBA

Saturday, April 15

David Lee Garza — 9:30 p.m., Concert Stage

Kolby Cooper — 11:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Emilio Navaira Tribute — 11:30 p.m., Concert Stage

Fourth artist TBA

Sunday, April 16

Velvet — 2 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Kevin Fowler — 4 p.m., Concert Stage

La Dezz — 4 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Ricky Naranjo Y Los Gamblers — 8:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Siggno — 8:30 p.m., Concert Stage

Tickets for the festival are on sale now; they are $10 per person for Friday, April 14, and $20 for Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16. The admission includes access to all concerts and stage performances.

Admission is free for children 12 years and younger, military members and veterans.

Festivalgoers can also take advantage of a flash sale happening from 6 a.m. on Friday, March 24 to 1:59 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

During the sale, people can buy ride-all-day wristbands for $20 each, a 50% discount off the on-site price. For more information, visit strawberryfestival.com and click on the flash sale link.

Parking costs $10 per vehicle.

