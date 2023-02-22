Strawberry picking season is about to start in Texas 🍓

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know there are farms in the Hill Country that let you pick your own produce?

It’s a great way to get some exercise, be outdoors, support your local farmer and get some healthy snacks.

Not all Hill Country farms are open quite yet but Sweet Berry Farm is opening this Saturday, Feb. 25, for strawberry picking season, which typically lasts until about mid-May. Sweet Berry Farm is located at 1801 FM 1980 in Marble Falls.

Here are a few places in the Hill Country area that offer guests an opportunity to walk through an orchard and pick their own fruit:

Jenschke Orchards

This orchard offers pick-your-own produce opportunities throughout the year for a number of different things. Strawberry season will start in March but orchard officials have not yet posted a set opening date. The orchard is located at 8301 East Hwy 290 in Fredericksburg.

K H Farm

This farm has seasonal fruit for visitors to pick but it varies by season. KH Farms, which grows strawberries for the Poteet Strawberry Festival every year, is located at 200 W Tank Hollow Road in Poteet. Last year the farm opened in late March for pick-your-own strawberries. An opening date for 2023 has not yet been announced.

Kosub Farms

Strawberry season will return to Kosub Farm on March 18. The farm store will have freshly baked strawberry breads, shortcakes, pies, brownies, kolaches and more. There are also barrel train rides for kids. Kosub Farm is located at 3425 Coble Road in Poteet.

Love Creek Orchards