Calling all ‘80s arcade lovers! Lego reveals new ‘Pac-Man’ arcade cabinet model

Lego is going back to the ‘80s with its newest set that recreates the vintage “Pac-Man” arcade game.

The set celebrates the 43rd anniversary of “Pac-Man” with 2,650 pieces, including three iconic figures and other homages, according to a news release.

Priced at $269.99, the set allows fans to recreate some of the legendary ghost-munching moves played in the game.

Creators also get to build large colorful brick versions of Pac-Man, Blinky, and Clyde that rotate on a base and can be displayed on top of the cabinet or separately, said the release.

As a hidden treasure, fans can even find a small female minifigure playing Pac-Man inside the cabinet.

Once completely built, customers can light up the coin slot and admire their detailed arcade masterpiece.

LEGO VIP members will have early access to purchase the set starting June 1, and it will be available to all on June 4 on the LEGO website or LEGO Stores.