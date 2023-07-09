Flashback Photos: Taylor Swift stops in San Antonio during ‘Speak Now’ Tour

Taylor Swift stopped at San Antonio's AT&T Center on her 2011 "Speak Now" Tour

SAN ANTONIO – Taylor Swift fans didn’t just go “Back to December” this weekend, they were transported all the way back to 2010 as Swift released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Now, 13 years later (Swifties know the symbolism), fans are reliving the album, reminiscing, and feeling “Enchanted” all over again.

“Speak Now” was Swift’s third studio album and her first without a single songwriting collaboration.

And since it’s having a moment, we thought we’d bring back some of the iconic “Speak Now” tour images.

Watch the video at the top of this article to see Taylor Swift performing at the AT&T Center on Oct. 25, 2011.

Swift started releasing new versions of her early albums in 2021, after a dispute over the ownership of the masters, which were sold to — and then by — music executive Scooter Braun. “Speak Now,” Swift’s third album, will also be the third “Taylor’s Version” recording — she released the re-recordings of 2008′s “Fearless” and 2012′s “Red” in 2021.

If you were at the 2011 concert, or you attended one of the stops on Swift’s “Eras” Tour, you can share them on KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather Authority App.