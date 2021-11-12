In case you’re wondering, this is why Taylor Swift is re-recording her old hits.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Fans of Taylor Swift know “All Too Well” that the new version of one of her most beloved albums, “Red” is already topping the music charts in just a matter of hours since its release.

But, what some fans may not know is why exactly she’s re-recording songs that were originally released over a decade ago. The short answer -- she’s reclaiming her work.

Swift doesn’t own the master recordings of any of the songs on her albums released before her 2019 album, “Lover,” according to a report from CNN. This was due to the contract with her previous record label, Big Machine Records which was purchased by Scooter Braun in 2019. Swift says she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would have prevented her from speaking out against Braun whom she had feuded with in the past. (Since then, Braun sold the albums to investment firm, Shamrock Holdings.)

After Swift parted ways with the label and signed with Universal Music Group, the singer-songwriter opted to reclaim her songs the best way she knows how - re-record her older songs and albums.

According to an article from The Rolling Stone, Swift was legally allowed to re-record her biggest hits as of Nov. 2020. Just a few months before that date, she announced she was intending to do just that.

Which, although tedious work, has in a sense made her oldest hits new, even for her most dedicated fans. And, the move has already proven to be nothing short of successful.

Prior to the “Red” album’s re-release, Swift also re-recorded her “Fearless” album, which came out again in April of this year. The original version of “Fearless” was released in November of 2008.

And you may have already noticed that on both albums, the copyright is in Swift’s own name and includes (Taylor’s Version) at the end of each song title.

It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is outhttps://t.co/ZUAWDuv4jL pic.twitter.com/Ji26KdOlWQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 12, 2021

Some fans can still opt to listen to the original versions of her songs, which are still available on any music streaming app. However, fans now have some of these revamped versions to enjoy.

If you’ve already delved into her new “Red” album, you may have noticed Swift’s voice sounds even crisper, and maybe even more mature than her earlier versions of the songs.

The “Red” album not only includes new versions of her older hits, but even some extended versions and a few brand-new records.

Fans can enjoy two brand-new versions of Swift’s song titled “All Too Well” -- there’s the revamped version from her older “Red” album, and there’s an extended version that spans 10-minutes in length.

There are also a few collaborations with other artists, including a new song titled “Run,” with renowned singer Ed Sheeran. Swift and Sheeran already have a song on the album titled “Everything Has Changed,” which has also been revamped.

Swift has said she plans to re-record all six of her albums that were recorded under her former label.

You can tune in to “Red” (Taylor’s Version) on any music streaming app or service.

