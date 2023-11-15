Arby’s launches ‘Good Burger 2′ meal ahead of sequel’s release

Arby’s is home of the “Good Burger 2″ — the meal, that is.

Arby’s is now selling the meal ahead of the release of the movie, “Good Burger 2,″ on Paramount+ on Nov. 22

“Only Arby’s could create a burger meal based on the best movie ever made about burgers,” the fast-food chain’s website states.

The “Good Burger 2″ meal includes a burger, strawberry shake and crinkle fries. The burger itself is complete with a Wagyu steakhouse patty (a blend of 51% Wagyu and 49% ground beef), American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and burger sauce on a brioche bun.

The price varies by location, and the meal is only available at participating stores while supplies last.

“Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching GOOD BURGER when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby’s evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends,” Ellen Rose, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “Partnering with Paramount+ to offer the GOOD BURGER 2 Meal lets us connect with our audience in a relevant yet unexpected way – and also showcase our Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, which is a really good burger, to new fans.”

The sequel follows characters Dexter Reed, played by Kenan Thompson, and Ed, played by Kel Mitchell, as they reunite at the famed restaurant, this time with a new crew.

“Good Burger” is a spinoff of the popular comedy sketch that aired on Nickelodeon’s “All That” in the 1990s. The original “Good Burger” movie came out in 1997.

