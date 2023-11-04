80º
Burger Boy announces new ‘highly-requested’ location near UTSA

The new restaurant is slated to open sometime in 2024

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The long wait will soon be over — one of San Antonio’s most beloved burger joints is officially setting up shop near UTSA.

Burger Boy’s newest location will be at 5622 UTSA Boulevard, near the intersection of I-10, the restaurant recently announced on Facebook.

This will be the burger chain’s ninth restaurant and the location is “long-awaited and highly requested,” according to restaurant officials.

The restaurant will open sometime in 2024, but an official date has not yet been released.

You can visit these other Burger Boy locations in the meantime:

  • 2323 N. St. Mary’s Street
  • 9334 Potranco Road
  • 7363 W. Loop 1604 N.
  • 151 W. Bitters Road
  • 4402 S. New Braunfels Avenue
  • 8060 Pat Booker Road

