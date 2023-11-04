Burger Boy announces new ‘highly-requested’ location near UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – The long wait will soon be over — one of San Antonio’s most beloved burger joints is officially setting up shop near UTSA.

Burger Boy’s newest location will be at 5622 UTSA Boulevard, near the intersection of I-10, the restaurant recently announced on Facebook.

This will be the burger chain’s ninth restaurant and the location is “long-awaited and highly requested,” according to restaurant officials.

The restaurant will open sometime in 2024, but an official date has not yet been released.

You can visit these other Burger Boy locations in the meantime: