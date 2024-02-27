Poteet Strawberry Festival releases lineup, schedule for 2024 🍓

POTEET, Texas – Something sweet is coming to the town of Poteet — the Strawberry Festival.

The 77th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival is scheduled for April 12, 13 and 14 at 9199 N. State Hwy 16 in Poteet, just south of Bexar County.

Recommended Videos The festival honors the tradition of farming and brings in more than 100,000 visitors with a parade, carnival, entertainment, food and more.

Organizers have announced the music lineup for the festival, and that includes South Texas favorites David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and Marcos Orozco.

Here’s what to know about the family-friendly festival and carnival:

Friday, April 12:

Mike Gonzalez & the Iconicz — 8:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Joe Nichols — 10:30 p.m., Main Stage

Marcos Orozco — 10:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

A fourth artist is yet to be announced.

Saturday, April 13

Garrett Talamantes — 1:30 p.m., Veterans Pavilion

Stoney LaRue — 4 p.m., Main Stage

Erick Y Su Grupo Massore — 7:30 p.m., Mobile Stage

David Lee Garza — 9:30 p.m., Mobile Stage

Mike Ryan — 11:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Secretto — 11:30 p.m., Mobile Stage

Two artists are yet to be announced.

Sunday, April 14

Chris Cagle — 4 p.m., Main Stage

La Troupa Mayor — 5:45 p.m., Mobile Stage

Conjunto Cats — 6:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Groupo Luxoria — 7:15 p.m., Mobile Stage

Grupo Duelo — 8:30 p.m., Mobile Stage

Ricky Narjano Y Los Gamblers — 8:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Tickets

Tickets for the festival are on sale online now; they are $10 per person for Friday, April 12, and $20 for Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14. The price increases by $5 at the gate.

Weekend passes are available for $45 per person.

The admission includes access to all concerts and stage performances.

Admission is free for children 12 years and younger, military members and veterans.

The prices for carnival rides vary by ride, but April 14 is Dollar Night, when all carnival rides are $2 each. Carnival wristbands will also be available for the advanced price of $25 per person.

Strawberry Festival history

The first Strawberry Festival was held in 1948 after World War II ended. The Poteet Rotary Club organized the event with hopes of getting returning veterans back into farming. That first festival was held the second weekend in April in downtown Poteet with over 5,000 attendees, and the rest is history!

76 years later, the festival continues to promote strawberry farming in Atascosa County but also provides funding back into the community through various scholarships for local students.