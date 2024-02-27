Poteet Strawberry Festival releases lineup, schedule for 2024 🍓

POTEET, Texas – Something sweet is coming to the town of Poteet — the Strawberry Festival.
The 77th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival is scheduled for April 12, 13 and 14 at 9199 N. State Hwy 16 in Poteet, just south of Bexar County.
The festival honors the tradition of farming and brings in more than 100,000 visitors with a parade, carnival, entertainment, food and more.
Organizers have announced the music lineup for the festival, and that includes South Texas favorites David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and Marcos Orozco.
Here’s what to know about the family-friendly festival and carnival:
Friday, April 12:
- Mike Gonzalez & the Iconicz — 8:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Joe Nichols — 10:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Marcos Orozco — 10:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- A fourth artist is yet to be announced.
Saturday, April 13
- Garrett Talamantes — 1:30 p.m., Veterans Pavilion
- Stoney LaRue — 4 p.m., Main Stage
- Erick Y Su Grupo Massore — 7:30 p.m., Mobile Stage
- David Lee Garza — 9:30 p.m., Mobile Stage
- Mike Ryan — 11:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Secretto — 11:30 p.m., Mobile Stage
- Two artists are yet to be announced.
Sunday, April 14
- Chris Cagle — 4 p.m., Main Stage
- La Troupa Mayor — 5:45 p.m., Mobile Stage
- Conjunto Cats — 6:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Groupo Luxoria — 7:15 p.m., Mobile Stage
- Grupo Duelo — 8:30 p.m., Mobile Stage
- Ricky Narjano Y Los Gamblers — 8:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
Tickets
Tickets for the festival are on sale online now; they are $10 per person for Friday, April 12, and $20 for Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14. The price increases by $5 at the gate.
Weekend passes are available for $45 per person.
The admission includes access to all concerts and stage performances.
Admission is free for children 12 years and younger, military members and veterans.
The prices for carnival rides vary by ride, but April 14 is Dollar Night, when all carnival rides are $2 each. Carnival wristbands will also be available for the advanced price of $25 per person.
Strawberry Festival history
The first Strawberry Festival was held in 1948 after World War II ended. The Poteet Rotary Club organized the event with hopes of getting returning veterans back into farming. That first festival was held the second weekend in April in downtown Poteet with over 5,000 attendees, and the rest is history!
76 years later, the festival continues to promote strawberry farming in Atascosa County but also provides funding back into the community through various scholarships for local students.