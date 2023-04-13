A berry good time.🍓The history behind the Poteet Strawberry Festival

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Atascosa County! The 76th Annual Poteet Strawberry Festival kicks off this weekend with fun activities for all ages.

Between the parade, carnival, entertainment and more, the festival draws in over 100,000 visitors from all over the country. So how did this highly anticipated festival come to be? Let’s dive into the history below!

Strawberry Festival History

The first Strawberry Festival was held in 1948 after World War II ended. The Poteet Rotary Club organized the event with hopes of getting returning veterans back into farming. That first festival was held the second weekend in April in downtown Poteet with over 5,000 attendees, and the rest is history!

76 years later, the festival continues to promote strawberry farming in Atascosa County but also provides funding back into the community through various scholarships for local students.

2023 Strawberry Festival

This year, the Poteet Strawberry Festival will run from April 14th - April 16th on the festival grounds. Live entertainment, festival food, carnival rides and the parade will take place during this time frame along with the strawberry judging contest!

You can visit this link to buy tickets online and check out this year’s entertainment lineup.