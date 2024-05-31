Jennifer Lopez cancels tour dates, including San Antonio, for ‘This Is Me... Now: The Tour’

SAN ANTONIO – Superstar Jennifer Lopez was expected to bring her “This Is Me... Now: The Tour” to San Antonio this summer. Now, Lopez’s entire tour has been canceled.

Entertainment publication Variety cited a newsletter Lopez sent to her fans announcing the tour’s cancellation on Friday. Live Nation, Lopez’s tour promoter, said she canceled the tour to spend more time “with her children, family and close friends.”

In the newsletter, Lopez said she was “heartsick” about canceling the tour.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez wrote. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again.”

Lopez, a singer and actress, was expected to perform on July 5 at Frost Bank Center.

Live Nation said Friday that fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Fans who bought tickets via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub or VividSeats will have to reach to out those services for more details, the tour promoter said.

A previous news release from Live Nation stated the “Selena” star was expected to include songs from her new album, “This Is Me...Now,” and past hits on her tour.

“This Is Me...Now” was Lopez’s first studio album in nearly a decade. Additionally, her movie, “This Is Me...Now: A Love Story” was released on Amazon back in February.

Lopez last went on tour in 2019.

Lopez was expected to make tour stops in the following Texas cities:

July 2: The Moody Center in Austin

July 3: Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg

July 5: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio

July 6: American Airlines Center in Dallas

Aug. 31: Toyota Center in Houston