Eminem performs ‘Houdini’ live for the first time at Detroit’s Michigan Central Station concert

Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Detroit’s Michigan Central Station is officially back, and so is Eminem.

The hometown rap star made a not-so-surprise appearance at a concert celebrating the reopening of the Michigan Central Station, which until recently, had been abandoned for decades. Eminem closed out the show, while accompanied by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and performed his new single live for the first time.

The song is called “Houdini,” and it’s a throwback to Eminem’s early music. It’s funny, carefree and is full of celebrity name drops. It’s even expected to debut very high on the Billboard Hot 100, so it’s pretty cool that the song made its live debut in his hometown of Detroit.

Check out a clip of him performing the song below.

Eminem also performed “Sing for the Moment” with some help from singer Jelly Roll, who was also on hand to perform a tribute to Bob Seger earlier in the night. Eminem followed that with “Welcome 2 Detroit” with rapper Trick-Trick, which he hasn’t performed live since 2010. He ended the entire concert with “Not Afraid,” which was the perfect ending note for the evening.

Other performers included a slew of Detroit legends. Diana Ross, Big Sean and Jack White (who all call Detroit home) headlined at Michigan Central Station, as well as Melissa Etheridge, Fantasia, Common, Jelly Roll and The Clark Sisters. It was a star-studded evening that was all about celebrating Michigan Central Station and the spirit of Detroit.

Eminem’s new album, appropriately titled “The Death of Slim Shady” is out sometime this summer. Eminem hasn’t give a formal date yet, so it’s best to be ready at a moment’s notice for the official return of Slim Shady.