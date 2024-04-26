Eminem teases new album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ during NFL Draft

Marshall "Eminem" Mathers speaks during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The city of Detroit is having a pretty good week so far, but you could argue that Eminem is having just as good of a week, if not better!

After opening up the 2024 NFL Draft Thursday evening with Detroit Lions legends Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Jared Goff and others, the Detroit rap superstar teased that his next album, interestingly called “The Death of Slim Shady,” would be coming out later this year.

Shortly after Eminem’s surprise appearance at the NFL Draft (although, was it really that big of a surprise to Detroiters?), Eminem announced the new album on his social media with a cheeky video. In it, a true crime reporter talks about the death of Slim Shady, Eminem’s alter ego from over 20 years ago. His friend and longtime collaborator, 50 Cent, even makes a small cameo in the video. You can watch it below.

“The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)” will be Eminem’s 12th studio album, and the title honestly kind of reminds me of something Taylor Swift would do. In her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do,” the pop star says she can’t come to the phone right now because Taylor is dead. If Swift is rubbing off on Eminem when it comes to some marketing, I am here for it.

The album should be out sometime this summer.

Eminem’s last album, “Music To Be Murdered By” came out all the way back in January 2020, so we haven’t had a full length new release in well over four years. It will be so interesting to see what this new album will sound like, and who will be featured on it. Could we get a “Love the Way You Lie Part 3″ with Rihanna perhaps? A collaboration with 50 Cent again?

I’m hoping for all of the above. We will of course update you with any news on this highly anticipated new album.