British social media influencers Josh and Jace visit the KSAT studios

Myra and Steve gave the duo a San Antonio candy taste test

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Alyssa Medina, Creative Services Digital Producer

Max Bohannon, KSAT Intern

SAN ANTONIO – British social media influencers Josh and Jace stopped by the KSAT studios on their journey through Texas.

The duo who have found popularity on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube chatted with Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur about their cross-country tour before trying some candies from Alamo Candy Company.

RELATED: See Myra break down the Mexican candy in this KSAT Explains

They said they are currently traveling around the U.S. to explore the culture and everything it has to offer.

For the past few weeks, they’ve made their way through Texas, and had finally made it to San Antonio.

Josh and Jase in the studio with Myra and Steve (KSAT 2024)

KSAT’s Myra and Steve invited them to come in and try some San Antonio candies Josh and Jace had never tried before, like chamoy.

To round out their visit, KSAT’s Mia Montgomery showed them the weather center and let Josh and Jase try to do a weather report.

Mia shows Josh and Jase the weather Center (KSAT 2024)

