After mad dash, Dave Chappelle tickets sell out in minutes in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - In minutes, tickets to see legendary comic Dave Chappelle at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio sold out on Monday.

The surprise pop-up show was announced Monday morning and news quickly spread across the Alamo City.

Tickets went on sale on the venue's website at 3 p.m., but within minutes all seats were sold out. The capacity is about 1,500.

Some eager fans began lining up at the downtown theater around noon. Those who attempted to buy the tickets online, including a few people at KSAT's newsroom, were put into a queue with thousands of others. (No one in our newsroom managed to secure seats.)

Ticket prices were $83 and up to see the widely successful comedian who has recently found success — and controversy — with his Netflix stand-up specials.

People on social media aired their frustration of being beat to the punch.

"y'all really thought y'all was just gon snag some dave chappelle tickets like it's a kap G concert," wrote @lilcutoffjeans.

Anybody got extra Chappelle tickets??😆😆 pic.twitter.com/uotaBRN0dY — Gaby (@gabriela_5188) October 14, 2019

tried to get my dave chappelle tickets that released at 3pm .... LOL it said 2,000+ people in front of me. BYE! — Jayceon's world ♥️ (@Ayo_Brooklynn) October 14, 2019

