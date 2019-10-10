ZZ Top, Dierks Bentley added to 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo lineup

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has announced three big names for the 2020 event.

Aaron Watson will perform on Feb. 9 and ZZ Top will perform on Valentine's Day. Dierks Bentley will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 for the rodeo semifinals.

Single tickets, season tickets and ticket packages are now on sale at sarodeo.com and Ticketmaster.com.

RELATED: Registration for 2020 San Antonio Rodeo mutton bustin' now open

The rodeo previously announced Cody Johnson, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Chris Young, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley as performers.

Urban, who plays twice on Saturday, Feb. 15, only has single tickets available for both sets, according to Ticketmaster.

RELATED: Rodeo in October? Family Ranch Rodeo Fest returns to Comfort this weekend

More entertainers will be announced in the coming weeks, rodeo officials said.

View a slideshow of the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Entertainment Lineup:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.