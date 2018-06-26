An event where you can play in the mud? Sign us up!

SAN ANTONIO - Friday is International Mud Day so why not get muddy to celebrate?
The San Antonio Zoo is hosting Mud Fest 2018 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
There will be plenty of fun in the mud by creating mud art, a mud slip 'n' slide, and other mud games.
You are encouraged to come with a swim suit, towel and a change of clothes.
This event is included with admission.
International Mud Day was created in 2008 as a way for children to connect, and celebrate the natural joys of playing in the mud.
