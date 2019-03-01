‘Avengers' star headed to SA for this summer's Celebrity Fan Fest

SAN ANTONIO - Another big name is headed to the Alamo City for Celebrity Fan Fest this summer.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner is scheduled to appear June 14 at the Freeman Coliseum.

Renner is mostly known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” series but was previously nominated for an Oscar for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”

He is set to star in the newest "Avengers" movie titled "Avengers: Endgame."

Renner’s other notable performances include “Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol,” “The Bourne Legacy,” and “S.W.A.T.,” which starred Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Ferrell.

Renner is the latest celebrity to be added to the list that includes Jason Mamoa and Dolph Lundgren.

