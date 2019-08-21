Bill Miller wants in on cluck over chicken sandwiches, offers special this week

SAN ANTONIO - Unless you've had your beak in the dirt this week, you've probably heard all the squawking over Popeye's new chicken sandwich and the beef it's causing between fast-food chains.

If you haven't, then click here and here to get caught up.

Well, now Bill Miller is clucking about its sandwich. The BBQ chain has put its crispy chicken sandwich combo on special this week.

For $5.55, you get the sandwich, fries and a drink.

The special is good through Sunday, so it might be a good option this week, given the chicken sandwich shortages reported by some Popeye's customers. Maybe next week, Popeye's will restock and you can finally try the sandwich that's causing all the ruffled feathers.

