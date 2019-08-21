Twitter users' feathers ruffled amid reports of Popeyes running out of chicken

SAN ANTONIO - With all the buzz over Popeyes new chicken sandwich, people have been flocking to the chicken chain to try it. But with all the hype, people are reporting that Popeyes' supply isn't ready to meet the demand.

So, whose chicken sandwich is better? Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Twitter is atwitter over reports of Popeyes' restaurants running out of the sandwiches.

Popeyes launched the new sandwich more than a week ago, but the frenzy was fueled this week by a social media showdown between Popeyes and fast food rivals Chick-fil-A and Wendy's over who makes the best chicken sandwich.

The debate has fueled sales, which is typically a good thing, but not if you can't keep up.

Here are some of the top tweets about the sandwich shortage:

Never mind. Only thing we’re settling today is that Pittsburgh Popeye’s are the GOAT of running out of stuff. — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) August 20, 2019

There’s a near riot in this Popeye’s, bruh, they are running out. Line is out the door. — Mel Sharples Forever (@LonelyTalegater) August 20, 2019

Good luck on finding one! Popeye's keeps running out of this sandwich like they run out of chicken on new year's eve. Smh. — Auntie Melanie (@beinglovedwell) August 21, 2019

Keep hearing Popeye's keep running out of chicken sandwiches.



1. How you gonna run out of your main ingredient? Maybe call yourself "Popeye's Chicken, Maybe".



2. You know who never runs out of chicken? Chick-fil-A. — Lightskin Bernie Mac😎 (@Scotty_Jo_Yung) August 21, 2019

I went to three different Popeye's and was like are you kidding me haha. Lines was stupid. I'm like nope I'm good haha. — D'Ante Rose (@dsmooth210) August 21, 2019

