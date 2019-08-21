News

Twitter users' feathers ruffled amid reports of Popeyes running out of chicken

Twitter reports that Popeyes supply isn't ready to meet the demand

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media
Popeyes Chicken

Popeyes Chicken sandwich

SAN ANTONIO - With all the buzz over Popeyes new chicken sandwich, people have been flocking to the chicken chain to try it. But with all the hype, people are reporting that Popeyes' supply isn't ready to meet the demand.

So, whose chicken sandwich is better? Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Twitter is atwitter over reports of Popeyes' restaurants running out of the sandwiches.

Popeyes launched the new sandwich more than a week ago, but the frenzy was fueled this week by a social media showdown between Popeyes and fast food rivals Chick-fil-A and Wendy's over who makes the best chicken sandwich.

Bill Miller wants in on cluck over chicken sandwiches, offers special this week

The debate has fueled sales, which is typically a good thing, but not if you can't keep up.

Here are some of the top tweets about the sandwich shortage:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.