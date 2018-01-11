Bon Jovi to perform at AT&T Center on March 22

SAN ANTONIO - Global rock icons and newly announced 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Bon Jovi will perform at the AT&T Center on March 22.

The performance is part of the "This House Is Not for Sale Tour" that begins starting March 14 in Denver.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at ATTCenter.com.

Back in December, it was announced that Bon Jovi will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after winning a fan ballot with more than 1.1 million votes.

The rock band has released 13 studio albums along with six compilations and three live albums. They have sold more than 130 million records worldwide and performed more than 2,700 concerts in over 50 countries -- all for more than 34 million fans.

The band has had several no. 1 hits over the years including “Livin’ on a Prayer,” ″You Give Love a Bad Name,” ″Bad Medicine” and “I’ll Be There for You.”

Stops in Texas also include Friday, March 23 in Houston and Monday, March 26 in Dallas.

