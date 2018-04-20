City closures announced for Battle of Flowers

SAN ANTONIO - City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Friday, April 27, to observe the Fiesta San Jacinto holiday and the Battle of Flowers parade.

Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.

Other City services will operate as follows:

Open:

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected as usual on Friday, April 27. Residents who normally receive a collection service on a Friday will continue as scheduled.

The Bitters Brush Recycling Center, located on 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, and the Nelson Gardens Recycling Center, located at 8963 Nelson Rd.

The 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty

Animal Care officers will be on duty

Sanitarians and air quality inspectors will be on duty

La Villita shops

Market Square shops and administrative office

San Antonio Botanical Garden

Closed:

All library locations

Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Administrative Offices

Animal Care Services lobby and adoption center will be closed on April 27 and will re-open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 28

Municipal Court, located at 401 S. Frio

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section, which provides reports, background checks and fingerprint services

The Alamodome Box Office and Administrative Offices

Visit San Antonio Visitor Information Center

Metropolitan Health offices

The Office of EastPoint

Café College

Spanish Governor’s Palace will be closed on April 27 and 28

La Villita administrative office

Head Start and After-School Challenge Sites

Senior Multi-Service Centers

Senior Nutrition Sites (Seniors and the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for complete holiday schedule information)

Parks and Recreation Department Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, McFarlin Tennis Center, Jesse James Leija Gym, Woodlawn Gym, Enrique M. Barrera Fitness Center, San Antonio Natatorium, and the Ron Darner Parks and Recreation Headquarters and administrative offices. In addition there will be no dance or music classes at San Antonio parks.

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square

The Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center, located at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, the Culebra Bulky Waste Center and Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 7030 Culebra, the Rigsby Bulky Waste Center located at 2755 Rigsby and the Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center located at 1531 Frio City

