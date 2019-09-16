Criss Angel's 'Mindfreak Unplugged' coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Famed magician Criss Angel is set to perform his "Mindfreak Unplugged" show in San Antonio this winter.

Angel is bringing his street magic, mentalism and iconic illusions to the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 9.

"This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Criss and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that's in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind," a press release stated.

Tickets for the show go on sale Sept. 20 at noon and can be purchased in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.

Angel has previously starred in "Criss Angel MINDFREAK" on A&E and stage show "Criss Angel MINDFREAK LIVE!" in Las Vegas.

