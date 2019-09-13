Jerry Seinfeld to perform in San Antonio in December

SAN ANTONIO - Jerry Seinfeld is bringing the laughs to San Antonio this December at the Majestic Theatre.

Aside from the uber-popular, self-titled sitcom "Seinfeld," the comedian has a stand-up comedy special "Jerry Before Seinfeld" on Netflix and an Emmy-nominated web series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Tickets for the show will run anywhere between $50 to $175 for the Dec. 6 performance and can be purchased in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.

Map shows haunted houses, corn mazes for Halloween hangouts in San Antonio

Tickets go on sale Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.