Map shows haunted houses, corn mazes for Halloween hangouts in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - October is nearing and that means South Texas residents are getting ready for the frights, sights and sounds of Halloween.

The area offers several venues to get a good scare, including some reported haunted locations KSAT is visiting.

Here are some other Halloween happenings across South Texas.

13th Floor Haunted House

The 13th Floor Haunted House is once again open in the downtown area in the 1200 block of E. Commerce Street.

The popular attraction features favorite icons from years past and opens Friday.

Psycho Asylum and Slaughterhouse

San Antonio’s Psycho Asylum and Slaughterhouse opens in October at 1201 E. Houston St.

Formerly known as the River City Asylum in the 1970s, the Psycho Asylum used to house the criminally insane, the sick and people who had infectious diseases.

Eight of the most dangerous patients at the asylum escaped in 1978; three were found in the boiler room. Another two patients were found dead a month later on the top floor of the building and a human shaped stain is still visible where one of the patients was found.

The remaining three patients' souls are believed by some to still be at the asylum.

SeaWorld San Antonio Howl-O-Scream 2019

SeaWorld San Antonio is set to unearth evil at Howl-O-Scream 2019.

Haunted houses include Karver’s Kradle, Unearthed: Scarlett's Revenge, Zombie Horde and Milton Creek Manor.

Some of the attractions may not be suitable for guests under the age of 13, but there is plenty of daytime Halloween fun for young guests.

Ripley’s Haunted Adventure

Ripley's Haunted Adventure at Alamo Plaza is a renovated mansion with live actors and special effects.

Haunted legends lurk behind every corner of this creepy attraction, waiting to welcome visitors to their home.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas features a variety of activities for the whole family.

Fright Fest haunted houses include Circus Berzerkus, Carnevil 3D Haunted House, Midnight Museum of the Macabre, Soul Harvest, Wicked Hollow and RockKill High School.

Zoo Boo! at San Antonio Zoo

Every Saturday and Sunday starting Sept. 21 through Oct. 27 (and Halloween), the San Antonio Zoo is hosting a Zoo Boo daytime event.

This family-friendly Halloween tradition will include a hay maze, pumpkin painting, costume contest and trick-or-treating.

South Texas Maize in Hondo

The popular attraction is a family experience with food and fun for all ages.

Starting Sept. 21, visitors can navigate in and out of a 7-acre corn-stalk maze that reaches 12 feet high.

South Texas Maize is open through Nov. 30.

Corn Maze in La Vernia

The Circle N Maze in La Vernia includes maze access, a pumpkin patch, farm animals, petting zoo, games, food trucks and more.

The Daddy Shark-themed maze will be open weekends in October.

