31 of the most haunted places in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO - The countdown to Halloween begins.

According to Yahoo Travel, San Antonio is one of the most haunted places in the United States.

We have come up with a list of 31 reported haunted places in San Antonio and South Texas.

Places on the list consist of historical sites, hotels, abandoned place, and hospitals.

KSAT 12 has investigated some of these sites in our "A Haunting in South Texas" series.

1. The Alamo

2. Menger Hotel

3. Victoria's Black Swan Inn

4. San Fernando Cathedral

5. Emily Morgan Hotel

6. Southtown Commons

7. Cadillac Bar

8. Crockett Hotel

9. Institute of Texan Cultures

10. St. Anthony Hotel

11. Aztec Theatre

12. Hot Wells Ruins

13. Spanish Governor's Palace

14. Sheraton Gunter Hotel

15. Yorktown Memorial Hospital

16. Majestic Theatre

17. White House Cafe in Floresville

18. Magnolia Hotel in Seguin

19. Old Bexar County Jail/Holiday Inn Express

20. Grey Moss Inn

21. Faust Hotel in New Braunfels

22. San Pedro Springs Park

23. Chinese Graveyard

24. Huebner-Onion House

25. Comanche Lookout Park

26. Wonderland of the Americas

27. Floresville Memorial Hospital

28. Presidio La Bahia in Goliad

29. Terrell Castle

30. Helena, TX

31. Yoakum Hospital

