Texas families can soon access state’s education savings account. Here’s how the process works

SAN ANTONIO – In May 2025, Governor Greg Abbott made taxpayer money available to families who want to send their children to private school.
Starting in February, families will begin applying for those funds.
Inga Cotton with the School Discovery Network has been helping families understand the process.
Key program details
The state has allocated $1 billion for the school vouchers program. The voucher program allows families to use public money to pay for private school tuition and other school expenses.
Each eligible student can receive approximately $10,500 per year for educational expenses.
“The Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) program is broader than a traditional voucher,” said Cotton, founder and executive director of School Discovery Network. “It’s more like a health savings account where you can use it for multiple purposes, not just tuition.”
How to apply
Families must complete two separate processes:
- Apply to and gain acceptance to their chosen private school
- Apply for TEFA funding through the state program
The state application opens Feb. 4. Families should prepare these documents in advance:
- Previous year’s tax return
- Proof of disability documentation (IEP) if applicable
- Other household income verification
Priority groups
The highest priority for funding goes to:
- Students with diagnosed disabilities
- Families with income less than five times the federal poverty level
Using the funds
TEFA funds can cover:
- Private school tuition
- School uniforms
- Transportation
- Meals
- School supplies
- Tutoring services
- Educational equipment
- Reading intervention programs
If the full amount isn’t used, families can:
- Save remaining funds for future years
- Roll over money for high school expenses
- Use it for additional educational services
Finding participating schools
“Families should visit the official TEFA webpage to find schools that have opted in to accept these funds,” Cotton advises. “It’s important to research and apply to multiple schools to increase your chances of placement.”
Timeline
- Feb. 4 - March 17: Application window opens
- Spring 2026 (April-May): Families notified of acceptance
- July 2026: First payments available in accounts
Program continuation
The program will be evaluated in the 2027 legislative session. Data will be collected on student performance and program usage to inform future funding decisions.
For more information, families can:
- Attend information sessions
- Visit the official TEFA website
- Contact participating schools directly
- Seek assistance from organizations like School Discovery Network
Cotton’s organization offers town hall events and one-on-one consultations to help families navigate the application process and understand their options.
