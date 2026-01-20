Texas families can soon access state’s education savings account. Here’s how the process works

SAN ANTONIO – In May 2025, Governor Greg Abbott made taxpayer money available to families who want to send their children to private school.

Starting in February, families will begin applying for those funds.

Inga Cotton with the School Discovery Network has been helping families understand the process.

Key program details

The state has allocated $1 billion for the school vouchers program. The voucher program allows families to use public money to pay for private school tuition and other school expenses.

Each eligible student can receive approximately $10,500 per year for educational expenses.

“The Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) program is broader than a traditional voucher,” said Cotton, founder and executive director of School Discovery Network. “It’s more like a health savings account where you can use it for multiple purposes, not just tuition.”

How to apply

Families must complete two separate processes:

Apply to and gain acceptance to their chosen private school Apply for TEFA funding through the state program

The state application opens Feb. 4. Families should prepare these documents in advance:

Previous year’s tax return

Proof of disability documentation (IEP) if applicable

Other household income verification

Priority groups

The highest priority for funding goes to:

Students with diagnosed disabilities

Families with income less than five times the federal poverty level

Using the funds

TEFA funds can cover:

Private school tuition

School uniforms

Transportation

Meals

School supplies

Tutoring services

Educational equipment

Reading intervention programs

If the full amount isn’t used, families can:

Save remaining funds for future years

Roll over money for high school expenses

Use it for additional educational services

Finding participating schools

“Families should visit the official TEFA webpage to find schools that have opted in to accept these funds,” Cotton advises. “It’s important to research and apply to multiple schools to increase your chances of placement.”

Timeline

Feb. 4 - March 17: Application window opens

Spring 2026 (April-May): Families notified of acceptance

July 2026: First payments available in accounts

Program continuation

The program will be evaluated in the 2027 legislative session. Data will be collected on student performance and program usage to inform future funding decisions.

For more information, families can:

Attend information sessions

Visit the official TEFA website

Contact participating schools directly

Seek assistance from organizations like School Discovery Network

Cotton’s organization offers town hall events and one-on-one consultations to help families navigate the application process and understand their options.

Upcoming event offered by the School Discovery Network to families looking for guidance on TEFA program. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Read more: