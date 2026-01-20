North Side brunch spot to close its doors in late January

SAN ANTONIO – A brunch spot on the North Side that specialized in mimosas is closing its doors at the end of the month.

Mimosa Gossip, located in the 2900 block of North Loop 1604 East, said it will no longer serve customers after two years in business, according to an online statement.

Recommended Videos

The business was known for serving over 25 mimosas, brunch dishes and hosting private events.

“To our loyal regulars, those we’ve gotten to know and love. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Mimosa Gossip said, in part. “None of this would have been possible without your continued support.”

The Stone Oak brunch spot said its last day would be Jan. 29. While it did not give a reason for closing, it did cite “haters” in the farewell statement.

A previous post indicated that there had been several no-show reservations in the past months.

KSAT has reached out to Mimosa Gossip for more information. This restaurant will be one of the first businesses to close in 2026.

Read more on KSAT: