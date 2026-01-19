New drone video shows San Antonio River refilled with water after maintenance draining

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River is flowing once again after it was drained for maintenance as a part of the River Walk Maintenance Program.

Crews spent a week removing sediment buildup and debris, inspecting the channel’s integrity and making necessary repairs. They also recovered items lost in the river.

Last week, the city’s Public Works Department revealed chairs, bike parts, shopping carts, loose change, utensils and some Apple snails were in the river.

The river was drained from West Josephine Street to South Alamo Street near Southtown and included the River Loop downtown.

Apple Snails retrieved from the San Antonio River. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Officials said they expect to release details later this week on how much trash was removed from this portion of the river.

The River Walk Maintenance Program is a joint effort between the City of San Antonio’s Center City Development and Operations Department, Public Works Department and San Antonio River Authority.

