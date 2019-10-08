KSAT in CDMX: Preview of our Day of the Dead coverage as we travel to Mexico City

MEXICO CITY - Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a special holiday celebrated in Mexico. This year, San Antonio will be celebrating in its own special way with various events being held throughout the city.

This month, KSAT will be bringing you stories about the history and traditions of Day of the Dead and the Mexican people to help you understand what the holiday is about.

Journalists Misael Gomez, RJ Marquez and Isis Romero traveled to Mexico City and bring us a preview of what you'll see.

