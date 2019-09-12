San Antonio plans huge Day of the Dead event

SAN ANTONIO - As if San Antonio needs another reason to party, the city plans to throw a Day of the Dead celebration in November like the Alamo City has never seen.

The city of San Antonio and Visit San Antonio are joining forces to create a family-friendly festival that officials said will make the Alamo City the destination for celebrating Dia de los Muertos in the United States.

The festivities are scheduled for Nov. 1-3 at La Villita.

"The Day of the Dead tradition will be a time for San Antonians to come together to celebrate our ancestors, our community, our heritage and our neighbors," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "Coupled with Fiesta, the Day of the Dead celebration will commit our city to celebrating our traditions year-round. I just hope there is a little bit of time to breathe for all of us in between the festivities."

Click here for more information about Day of the Dead events.

The marquee event will be held Nov.1, when a unique River Walk parade, Catrineras on the River, featuring colorful barges decorated with skeletons, skulls, candles, incense, marigolds and pan de muerto. The parade will be broadcast live from 7-10 p.m. on KSAT 12 and livestreamed on KSAT.com. The parade will end at the Arneson Theatre with a performance by Day of the Dead dancers and performances by mariachis and mojigangas, or giant dancing puppet figures.

On Nov. 2, runners and walkers will be lacing their tennis shoes for the Celebrating Life 5K Run-Walk, which will be held in downtown San Antonio at Mission Burial Park. All participants will receive a race kit that includes a skeleton T-shirt, a water bottle and a finisher medal. Runners will also have the opportunity to get their faces painted with bones by a team of makeup artists before the race.

Throughout the three days, the kids will have a lot of fun at Catarinas Kids, an area in which the little ones to participate in a number of fun cultural activities. There will be pinata smashing, sugar skull decorating, arts and crafts workshops, puppet shows and dancing.

Of course, what would a celebration in San Antonio be without food and spirits? The La Villita Beer Garden will feature suds and a Spirit Bar will be home to a wide selection of tequila and mezcals. The Barrio Gourmet area will serve different types of traditional Mexican food, such as tacos, quesadillas, tortas and other snacks.

The celebration will continue across the city. You will be able to walk along Houston Street downtown and the River Walk and admire colorful skull sculptures. Exhibits showcasing rich culture and historic traditions will be on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art and the Witte Museum.

KSAT 12 is the official media partner of the Day of the Dead celebration.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.