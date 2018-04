SAN ANTONIO - Disney has released the new trailer for “Incredibles 2,” and fans are super excited.

It’s been 14 years since the original “Incredibles” movie hit theaters.

The trailer shows a return of the Incredible family and fan-favorites Frozone and Edna Mode.

Watch the trailer below:

