BCSO searching for missing 57-year-old man last seen in Elmendorf
Nicolas Alonzo III was possibly traveling in a black 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser
ELMENDORF, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 57-year-old man last seen Saturday night in Elmendorf.
BCSO said Nicolas Alonzo III was last spotted on Crystal Water Drive wearing a gray shirt and possibly traveling in a black 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser with license plate KVZ7709.
Alonzo has gray hair, brown eyes, weighs 160 pounds, and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.
BCSO said the man may be in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call 210-335-4630.
