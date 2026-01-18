BCSO searching for missing 57-year-old man last seen in Elmendorf

BCSO said Nicolas Alonzo III was last spotted on Crystal Water Drive wearing a gray shirt and possibly traveling in a black 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser with license plate KVZ7709.

ELMENDORF, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 57-year-old man last seen Saturday night in Elmendorf.

BCSO said Nicolas Alonzo III was last spotted on Crystal Water Drive wearing a gray shirt and possibly traveling in a black 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser with license plate KVZ7709.

Alonzo has gray hair, brown eyes, weighs 160 pounds, and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

BCSO said the man may be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-335-4630.