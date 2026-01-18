Harlan’s Tate Taylor shatters high school national record in 300-meter dash at Virginia Showcase

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Harlan’s Tate Taylor shattered the high school boys’ national record in the 300-meter dash Saturday at the Virginia Showcase, clocking 32.45 seconds to win the USATF division race and claim his third national record.

The San Antonio sprinter beat the previous mark of 32.64 seconds set by Brian Herron in 2018 and tied by Jayden Horton-Mims in 2025.

The Texas Tech commit’s performance at Liberty University’s indoor track complex also established a new under-20 world record in the event.

The victory adds to Taylor’s growing list of accomplishments. He previously set high school national records in the 100-meter dash with a time of 9.92 seconds in May 2025 and in the indoor 200-meter dash, with 20.46 seconds in March 2025.

The Virginia Showcase, one of the nation’s premier high school indoor track meets, drew top talent from across the country for its 2026 edition, held Jan. 16-18.

