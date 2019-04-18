GMSA @ 9 Fiesta Medals for a Cause: SA Humane Society

SAN ANTONIO - In the week leading up to Fiesta, and the days during, GMSA @ 9 will feature a Fiesta medal that is giving back to the San Antonio community.

While there are surely a slew of medals with proceeds going entirely back to good causes, we are highlighting at least 12 causes you can support with your purchase of a medal.

The medals featured today are a paws-itively purr-fect way to give back while collecting medals.

April 17: San Antonio Humane Society

The San Antonio Humane Society's mission is "to protect and improve the lives of dogs and cats by providing shelter, care adoption, rescue, spay/neuter programs and community education." SAHS is a non-profit, no-kill organization that has been open since 1952. Because they are a local nonprofit, they do not recieve government funding or funding from the Humane Society of the United States.

By the Numbers in 2018:

- 4,160 pets were adopted

- 4,178 pets serviced at wellness clinics

- 19,443 pets spayed/neutered

- 566 foster cases

- 26,696 served in volunteer hours

The Medals:

The medals honor both dogs and cats of the humane society, but specifically El Rey Fido. The fundraising program, similar to it's human counterpart El Rey Feo, was created in 2002. The 2019 court has raised more than $100,000. This year's El Rey Fido is Happy Happy Hazel, a therapy dog.

The medals are $10 each and can be purchased at the shelter on Fredericksburg, the wellness clinic at Brooks or at the Fiesta Store.

You can also purchase them on Saturday, April 20, at the El Rey Fido Coronation. It takes place at the Sheraton Gunter Hotel at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.