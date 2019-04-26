GMSA @ 9 Medals for a Cause: McDonald's of SA, Girl Power Hour, SA Military Parade Association

SAN ANTONIO - It has been a fun journey through medals with purpose throughout Fiesta.

To wrap up this segment, KSAT is highlighting a few medals sent in over the last two weeks.

McDonald's of SA befitting Ronald McDonald House:

Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families with children in need of medical assistance. In 2018, McDonald's Franchises of San Antonio raised $30,000. The organization was able to build a fourth house to accept more families. Its goal this year is to raise $60,000.

The medals cost $7 and are available at participating McDonald's locations.

Girl Power Hour San Antonio:

Girl Power Hour was founded in 2017 and is a nonprofit organization that brings women across a variety of industries together for networking and female empowerment. Its offerings include workshops, wellness events and a mentor series. Its foundation is built upon diversity and inclusion.

San Antonio Military Parade Association:

The first military parade was in November 2000. The parade has grown from just a few participants to more than 250 entries every year. The 2019 Fiesta medal commemorates the Veterans Parade. This year, the parade will be held on Nov. 9. The medal is for sale for $10. Anyone can find out where to buy them on the organization's Facebook page. Locations are announced each day.

