GMSA @ 9 Medals for a Cause: Meals on Wheels San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - In the week leading up to Fiesta, and the days during, GMSA @ 9 will feature a Fiesta medal that is giving back to the San Antonio community.

While there are surely a slew of medals with proceeds going entirely back to good causes, KSAT is highlighting at least 12 of them that anyone can support with their purchase of a medal.

Thursday's medal helps feed people across the city: Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

Established in 1977, Meals on Wheels San Antonio was a part of Christian Senior Services.

According to the organization, MOWSA feeds more than 3,500 clients each day and works in conjunction with Grace Place Alzheimer's Centers.

MOWSA also offers other services aside from meals, including its pet food assistance program and Friendly Visitor.

On its website, MOWSA describes the Friendly Visitor program as a "volunteer-based program where the goal is to provide companionship and a meaningful friendship to a homebound citizen in Bexar County."

Here's what MOWSA does, by the numbers:

- Provides 1,043,232 fresh and nutritious meals delivered

- Provides 19,302 pounds of pet food through AniMeals

- Provides 17,909 days of care through Grace Place

- Serves roughly 850 clients that are veterans

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.