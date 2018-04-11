KSAT Fiesta medals revealed, secret medal giveaways start April 16

SAN ANTONIO - It's almost time for Fiesta! Are you ready?

The three-medal tradition continues at KSAT with a Fiesta medal for the station, SA Live and Adam Caskey's Thermometer Thursday.

Secret medal giveaways start Monday and end April 27.

History and evolution of Fiesta medals

Medal giveaway locations for KSAT and SA Live medals will be announced on the day of the giveaway.

You never quite know with Caskey, though, he might unveil locations 24 hours in advance. You'll have to stay tuned to KSAT to find out.

Don't feel like waiting? You could win all three! Click here to enter the medal contest.

Check out the medals for 2018:

