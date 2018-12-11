Rodeo legend Leon Coffee named grand marshal for 2019 Texas Cavaliers River Parade

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo fan favorite Leon Coffee has been named honorary grand marshal for the 2019 Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

Coffee, a barrel-man at the rodeo, has been entertaining rodeo crowds since 1983 and is a member of the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made Tuesday during a news conference at Morgan's Wonderland, which was named charitable honoree of the parade, giving the charity additional publicity, space in the parade and a substantial financial gift.

The parade theme will be "It's Showtime in San Antonio," officials said.

The official Fiesta medal was also unveiled at the event.

The 78th annual parade is scheduled for Monday, April 22.

KSAT 12 is the official 2019 TV sponsor of Fiesta, which runs April 18-28.

Tickets for the parade are already on sale online.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.