WATCH: Fiesta Flambeau Parade

SAN ANTONIO - The 2018 Fiesta Flambeau Parade celebrated its 70th anniversary with "Three Centuries…One City" as the parade theme.

The event is the largest illuminated night parade in the country and the highlight of Fiesta.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade lights up the streets of downtown San Antonio along the 2.6 mile route and viewed by an estimated 750,000 spectators and another 1.5 million television viewers.

More Fiesta Coverage: Events calendar, user guide, photo contest

Leading our parade for its 70th year is our premier band, The University of Texas Longhorn Band, followed by spectacular themed floats, marching units, local, out-of-town and out-of-state bands, dance groups, equestrian units and many other attractions that create a memorable night of illuminated entertainment.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association Inc.’s mission is to plan, organize, produce and stage the Fiesta Flambeau Parade annually during Fiesta

The Association does so to enhance the celebration for the San Antonio community and its visitors. The nonprofit, volunteer organization is made up of 96 members and more than 300 volunteers.

Information courtesy: The Fiesta San Antonio Commission

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.