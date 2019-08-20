Garth Brooks to perform at iconic Gruene Hall for Dive Bar Tour

SAN ANTONIO - For his third stop in his Dive Bar Tour, Garth Brooks and his band are scheduled to perform at the iconic Gruene Hall.

While he teased fans Monday night that his third Dive Bar concert will be in Texas, Brooks officially announced Tuesday that he's scheduled to perform at the oldest dance hall in the Lone Star State on Sept. 23.

Brooks' fans, however, will not be able to purchase tickets.

To take part in the concert, fans must win the exclusive tickets through local country radio stations. Additional details on how to win tickets will be shared soon, said a rep for the Grammy-award country singer.

In July 2016, Brooks performed four shows to sold-out crowds in San Antonio, which marked the first time in nearly two decades he paid a visit to the Alamo City.

