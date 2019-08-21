Huge country stars to perform in Fredericksburg this fall

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - Some major names in country music are coming to the Texas Hill Country for a truly incredible fall lineup.

The Backyard Amphitheater in Fredericksburg booked some pretty big names including Travis Tritt, Wade Bowen, Billy Ray Cyrus and more.

Garth Brooks to perform at iconic Gruene Hall for Dive Bar Tour

Fall concerts include:

Travis Tritt with Scooter Brown Band - Sept. 1

Lee Brice and Mason Lively - Sept. 14

Jason Boland & The Stragglers with Cody Canada & The Departed - Oct. 5

Billy Ray Cyrus with Johnny McGuire & Gabe Garcia - Oct. 12

Wade Bowen & Stoney LaRue - Oct. 19

The Charlie Daniels Band with Scooter Brown Band and Copper Chief - Nov. 1

“Our programming is fueled by our deep love for live music and good times whether it’s out with friends, family or neighbors," said CEO of EVO entertainment group Mitchell Roberts.

EVO owns the Backyard Amphitheater. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.