This massive amphitheater being planned in Schertz will seat 15,000 people

SCHERTZ - EVO Entertainment Group took its family entertainment center plans a step further on Friday, announcing it would also build a 15,000 seat amphitheater in Schertz.

The amphitheater will accompany the cinema-entertainment center EVO Entertainment Group is currently constructing at The Ranch at Old Wiederstein shopping center.

According to a news release, the amphitheater will sit on a 27 acre plot behind the cinema-entertainment venue.

When complete, the live music venue will host multiple food and beverage vendors and include private clubs and viewing areas for guests.

"The I-35-corridor, particularly the Schertz area, is absolutely exploding but has a noticeable void when it comes to entertainment options," said EVO entertainment group CEO Mitch Roberts.

The two EVO venues are expected to draw some 2 million guests to the Schertz-area, Roberts said. EVO Entertainment Group officials said they're already considering the massive impact visitors will have on the area.

"With any project of this nature, traffic and noise are going to be a concern," Roberts said. "With that being said, being early to the market puts the project in a great position with freedom to collaborate with the city and developer to make sure we execute carefully, and responsibly for both residents and future tenants to the development."

The venue will include dedicated parking lots for EVO guests and state-of-the-art acoustics so to not disturb nearby residents.

Developers hope to complete the project sometime next year. EVO's cinema-entertainment center is scheduled to open January 2019.

By 5G Studios, Dallas | Property of EVO Entertainment Group� (PRNewsfoto/EVO Entertainment Group)

