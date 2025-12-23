Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with fatal 2024 Northwest Side party shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on a capital murder of multiple persons charge after a party on the Northwest Side escalated into a fight and deadly shooting in 2024, according to an arrest affidavit.

William David Eusebio-Bigott, 40, is accused of killing Daniel Alejandro Rojas Flores, 26, and Jonalkel Martinez Naria, 27, in August 2024. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Monday, records show.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2024, at an apartment complex located in the 5000 block of Glen Ridge.

According to an affidavit, Flores and Naria got in an argument with a neighbor that turned physical during a party. One of their roommates, kicked the group out of the apartment as the fight escalated.

A fourth person tried to break up the fight, but was unsuccessful, investigators said.

The fight continued outdoors on the grounds of the apartment complex.

As they were fighting, the affidavit states that gunshots were fired and Eusebio-Bigott was seen holding a handgun.

According to the affidavit, Naria was bleeding, but it was unclear if the injury was from a gunshot.

A witness told investigators they heard Naria “beg” Eusebio-Bigott for his life. Residents from the complex called 911 after the shooting.

Flores and Naria were taken to a hospital and were later pronounced dead, the affidavit states.

Some witnesses identified the shooter as a man wearing a white T-shirt and white hat, the affidavit states. Eusebio-Bigott was the only person allegedly wearing the clothing description.

Video surveillance from the complex showed Eusebio-Bigott and his roommates, including the neighbor the victims were arguing with, run into their apartment after the shooting.

A warrant for Eusebio-Bigott’s arrest was issued in September 2024. He was arrested out of state in September 2025, Bexar County court records show.

KSAT is seeking more information about the year that passed between the charges and Eusebio-Bigott’s arrest.

On Dec. 21, 2025, Eusebio-Bigott saw a Bexar County judge and was issued a $500,000 bond, records show.

