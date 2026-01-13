Fire damages vacant building at downtown apartment complex, SAFD says

The San Antonio Fire Department working a fire at the Soap Factory Apartment in the 500 block of North Santa Rosa Street on the evening of Monday, Jan. 13.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire damaged a vacant three-story building at a downtown apartment complex late Monday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire at the Soap Factory Apartments in the 500 block of North Santa Rosa Street was reported by a passerby around 8:30 p.m.

Crews began an “aggressive interior attack” on the fire after a second alarm was called, an SAFD spokesperson said in an email. Flames could be seen spreading rapidly up the three floors of the building.

The fire was later under control; however, but were working to clear concealed spaces around 9:45 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

SAFD said it would be working the scene much of Wednesday evening. It would likely be some time before a cause is identified, the spokesperson said.

The Soap Factory Apartments have long been linked to a possible demolition as part of a forthcoming downtown ballpark for the San Antonio Missions baseball team.

Last July, board trustees for the San Antonio Independent School District approved a deal to turn over land near the apartments for the proposed stadium.

The apartments are not within the ballpark’s footprint, though the funding scheme for the $160 million stadium relies on Weston Urban — the stadium’s development partner — to develop the surrounding area. The complex would be demolished as part of those plans, displacing residents in waves.

