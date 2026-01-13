Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez reinstated to committee assignments after DWI arrest

SAN ANTONIO – District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez has been reinstated to her City Council committee assignments following her July 2025 DWI arrest, according to documents obtained by KSAT.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones wrote a memo to council members announcing the end of Meza Gonzalez’s suspension effective Monday, Jan. 12.

The councilwoman, who won the June 7, 2025, runoff for the District 8 seat, will resume her roles on the Audit, Community Health, and Economic and Workforce Development committees.

“Today, I was reinstated to my City Council committee assignments, and I am grateful for the due diligence of my City Council colleagues with whom I serve,” Meza Gonzalez said in a statement. “I remain fully committed to representing the residents of District 8 by advancing their priorities and working collaboratively to deliver meaningful results for our neighborhoods.”

KSAT reached out to Jones’ office for comment on Meza Gonzalez’s reinstatement, but officials said the memo sent to council members is the only statement she will make at this time.

The reinstatement follows Jones’ Aug. 15, 2025, memo outlining the committee appointments.

Meza Gonzalez is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, according to Bexar County court records.

Background

San Antonio police pulled over Meza Gonzalez just after 11 p.m. on July 24, 2025, along Interstate 10 westbound near Hildebrand Avenue. After a series of sobriety tests, she was later arrested on suspicion of DWI. Meza Gonzalez bonded out of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on July 25, 2025.

Two weeks after her arrest, on Aug. 8, 2025, the San Antonio Police Department released body camera video of Meza Gonzalez’s arrest.

In the video, the first-term council member was seen driving slowly and drifting from one lane to another. The footage also showed Meza Gonzalez telling a responding officer at least eight times that she did not have anything to drink that night.

Her case was refiled in September 2025 as driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of at least .15, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Her fellow city councilmembers censured Meza Gonzalez in September 2025.

In November 2025, Meza Gonzalez also avoided a license suspension. The motion to dismiss her Administrative License Revocation case was granted on Nov. 20, 2025, according to records.

